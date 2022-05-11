Left Menu

Jharkhand: IAS Pooja Singhal sent to 5-day ED remand

A special PMLA court in Ranchi on Wednesday sent Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal to five-days remand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 11-05-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 22:33 IST
IAS Pooja Singhal being taken to ED office on May 11 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Singhal has been arrested by ED on Wednesday and her remand will start from Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Singhal was summoned for questioning. Notably, she was questioned for around nine hours on Monday also. Following the arrest of Singhal, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said "All possible legal actions will be taken by the state government on this issue."

This is the second arrest in this case as Chartered Accountant Suman Kumar is already arrested by ED on May 7. ED recovered Rs 17.51 crore from the premises of Kumar and Rs 1.8 crore from pulse Hospital. Singhal was arrested after ED got credible evidence of her connection with CA Suman Kumar. Earlier this month, ED conducted raids at Pulse Hospital, Ranchi. The hospital is owned by Abhishek Jha, husband of Pooja Singhal, Secretary, Mines and Geology, in Jharkhand.

Senior advocate of Jharkhand High Court, Rajeev Kumar, submitted a complaint against her to the ED in February 2022. Earlier on Sunday, the ED interrogated Abhishek Jha, husband of Pooja Singhal, IAS, in connection with searches at Pulse Hospital.

Pooja Singhal is the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

