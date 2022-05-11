Aunt arrested for drowning toddler in jealousy in Rajasthan's Kota

A 23-year-old woman was arrested for drowning her one-and-half-year-old nephew in a rooftop tank in jealousy in Rampura city’s Karbala area here, police said on Wednesday. The toddler was reported dead on April 25 in a rooftop water tank and his body was exhumed two days later by police on suspicion of foul play. During investigation, one Sobia, the aunt of the deceased toddler, emerged as the prime suspect in the case. Upon interrogation, she confessed to have drowned Abeer, the toddler, with the help of three other children in the house, police said. According to police, Sobia was jealous of one of his brothers-in-law getting a government job because of his education - he was 10th pass - and not his husband, ASP, Kota city, Praveen Jain told media here on Wednesday. Sobia Ansari is the wife of the youngest of nine brothers in joint family living in two houses located side by side. Police said she had been vengeful against her brother-in-law, Imran since her marriage for getting the government job on the basis of compassion in Kota Nagar Nigam after the death of his father during service.

Jain said she considered her own husband, Zeeshan, to be eligible for the job, but he was overlooked because of lack of education, since he had studied only till class 8. According to police, Sobia after drowning the child on April 25 assumed a normal behaviour so as to not draw the attention of anyone. In the meantime, police began to keep a watch on the household, and found her very actions suspicious, Jain said. She was booked under section 302 (murder), 120 (34), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and will be produced before court on Thursday, police said. Three minors involved in the conspiracy are being treated in line with the juvenile justice Act.

According to police, the family members had buried the toddler's body without informing to the police the night he was found dead.

He was exhumed only when his maternal grandfather approached the Inspector General Kota and lodged a police complaint. PTI COR VN VN

