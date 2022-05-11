Left Menu

Delhi's Mandoli jail superintendent gets court notice on undertrial prisoner's plea seeking security

A Delhi court issued notice to the Mandoli jail superintendent on the plea moved by an undertrial prisoner Gyaneshware alias Jojo alias Ravi seeking security in the jail.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 23:18 IST
Delhi's Mandoli jail superintendent gets court notice on undertrial prisoner's plea seeking security
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court issued notice to the Mandoli jail superintendent on the plea moved by an undertrial prisoner Gyaneshware alias Jojo alias Ravi seeking security in the jail. Jojo is in fear of getting killing after the alleged murder of his co-accused Ankit Gurjar in Tihar Jail. The accused is named in several cases including MCOCA.

Additional Sessions Judge Vijay Shankar issued notice to jail authorities and directed them to file a reply on or before the next date of hearing. The Court has listed the application for hearing on May 13, 2022. Advocate Ranjan Kathumaria had moved an application seeking high security in the Mandoli jail no. 11 where he is lodged in connection with a case registered at Karol Bagh Police Station.

The application has stated that Jojo's co-accused Arjun was killed in 2015 and Ankit Gujjar was killed in 2021. Another accused was also killed in the same jail. Jojo is under continuous apprehension that he too can be killed inside the jail. The Counsel for the accused submitted before the court that Jojo is under threat to his life and requests the court to direct the jail authorities to provide the high security. It was also submitted that earlier he was provided high security. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global
3
Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

 United States
4
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022