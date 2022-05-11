Haryana Police says large cash deposits made by one terror suspect arrested in Karnal

Bank account details of the four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists arrested with explosives in Karnal last week are being scrutinised and large cash deposits were made by one of them, Haryana Police said on Wednesday.

The police are also probing if there is a hawala angle to this case, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The four terror suspects arrested on Thursday -- all residents of Punjab -- were nabbed near the Bastara toll plaza after vehicles of the Haryana Police intercepted them. The four were on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives when they were nabbed in Karnal and arms, ammunition and IEDs were recovered from them.

The four identified as Bhupinder Singh from Bhatian village in Ludhiana, Gurpreet Singh, Parminder Singh and Amandeep Singh from Vinijoke village in Zira, Ferozepur, were headed to Adilabad in Telangana, police had earlier said.

''Some bank account details of the accused we have got. Gurpreet has made large cash deposits from Ferozepur. We have taken details,'' Karnal's Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia told reporters.

When asked if there is a hawala angle to this case, Punia said,''…We are verifying it''.

He said after the suspects were taken on 10-day police remand, police recovered some documents from the vehicle in which they were traveling when nabbed.

The police officer said two fake registration certificates of vehicles were found in the car.

''We have registered a separate FIR in Madhuban police station in this connection,'' he said.

Replying to a question, Punia said given the nature of the case, police of Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, BSF teams and other agencies are in touch with the Haryana Police and have sought information regarding the accused and the case, which was given.

Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda used to send drugs too along with consignment of weapons and explosives to the accused, the Karnal SP said.

The Punjab Police had on Friday nabbed two alleged accomplices of the four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists.

The two men were identified as Akashdeep Singh alias Akash (25), a resident of Peerke village,and Jashanpreet Singh alias Jass (19), a resident of Faridkot, police had said.

Ferozepur SSP Charanjit Singh had earlier said Akashdeep worked as a driver with Gurpreet.

''...Gurpreet was already in touch with Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, ''he had said.

The Ferozepur SSP had said Rinda used to send weapons and explosives to the accused with the help of drones. He had said Akash used to pick the consignment sent by Rinda from an agricultural land in Bootewala village.

He said police have also brought gangster Rajvir Singh alias Raja, who had introduced Gurpreet to Rinda, on a production warrant from the Bathinda jail.

Raja is a hardcore criminal having dozens of criminal cases registered against him.

Karnal SP Punia said when police remand of Akashdeep, Jashanpreet and Rajvir, who are in custody of Punjab Police, ends, Haryana Police will seek their remand by bringing them on production warrant.

