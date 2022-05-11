Man held with 27 kgs of poppy in Jammu

The police on Wednesday arrested a man here and recovered 27 kgs of poppy from his possession, officials said.

A police team intercepted a truck at Jhajjar Kotli area and questioned driver Jagtar, who was from Punjab, they said.

During search, 27 kgs of poppy, kept hidden in the tool box of the truck, was recovered, they said.

A case has been registered Jhajjar Kotli police station and the accused has been arrested, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)