Left Menu

Biden moves to revitalise U.S. sentencing panel, nominates first Black chair

President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated seven new members to the hobbled U.S. Sentencing Commission, restoring hope among criminal justice reform advocates that it could soon issue new guidelines to help ease prison sentences they view as excessive. The commission lost its quorum in January 2019, a month after former Republican President Donald Trump signed into law the First Step Act, bipartisan legislation aimed at easing harsh sentencing for non-violent offenders and at reducing recidivism.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 23:25 IST
Biden moves to revitalise U.S. sentencing panel, nominates first Black chair

President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated seven new members to the hobbled U.S. Sentencing Commission, restoring hope among criminal justice reform advocates that it could soon issue new guidelines to help ease prison sentences they view as excessive.

The commission lost its quorum in January 2019, a month after former Republican President Donald Trump signed into law the First Step Act, bipartisan legislation aimed at easing harsh sentencing for non-violent offenders and at reducing recidivism. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, its lone remaining member and acting chair, said the lack of a quorum has meant the panel has been unable to issue new guidelines for courts to apply.

The bipartisan slate of replacements includes U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves, a federal judge from Mississippi who would be the first Black person to ever to chair the commission. Claire McCusker Murray, a Justice Department official during the Trump administration, would serve as vice chair. John Gleeson, another nominee, is a prominent former federal judge from Brooklyn and critic of mandatory minimum sentences for drug crimes. U.S. Circuit Judge Luis Restrepo and Laura Mate, director of the Sentencing Resource Counsel, both have experience as public defenders.

Biden also nominated Candice Wong, a federal prosecutor in Washington state, and U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom in Kentucky.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global
3
Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

 United States
4
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022