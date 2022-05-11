Ukraine proposes swapping injured Azovstal defenders for Russia prisoners
Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 23:42 IST
Ukraine has proposed to Russia that badly injured defenders in the Azovstal plant in the port of Mariupol be swapped for Russian prisoners of war, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday.
"There is no agreement yet. Negotiations are continuing," she said in an online post.
