Ukraine proposes swapping injured Azovstal defenders for Russia prisoners

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 23:42 IST
Ukraine has proposed to Russia that badly injured defenders in the Azovstal plant in the port of Mariupol be swapped for Russian prisoners of war, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday.

"There is no agreement yet. Negotiations are continuing," she said in an online post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

