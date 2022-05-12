Left Menu

U.S. State Dept says Israelis able to conduct a thorough probe of journalists' death

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 00:20 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday that Israel was capable of conducting a thorough investigation into the death of Shireen Abu Akleh, a prominent Palestinian-American Al Jazeera reporter shot dead during an Israeli raid.

"The Israelis have the wherewithal and the capabilities to conduct a thorough, comprehensive investigation," department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.

