U.S. State Dept says Israelis able to conduct a thorough probe of journalists' death
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 00:20 IST
The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday that Israel was capable of conducting a thorough investigation into the death of Shireen Abu Akleh, a prominent Palestinian-American Al Jazeera reporter shot dead during an Israeli raid.
"The Israelis have the wherewithal and the capabilities to conduct a thorough, comprehensive investigation," department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.
