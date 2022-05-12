Left Menu

U.S. strongly condemns Hong Kong arrests, including Cardinal Zen

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 00:27 IST
The United States strongly condemns the arrest of Cardinal Joseph Zen and other activists arrested in Hong Kong, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.

"Hong Kong authorities have again demonstrated that they will pursue all means necessary to stifle dissent and undercut protected rights and freedoms," Price told a news briefing, calling for the immediate release of all those who remain in custody.

