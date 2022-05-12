Surfside condo collapse victims reach $997 million settlement -Wall Street Journal
Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2022 01:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 01:50 IST
Victims of the Surfside condominium collapse and their families have reached a proposed $997 million settlement with insurers and others, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing an agreement announced during a court hearing.
Nearly 100 people were killed when the 12-story residential building near Miami Beach collapsed in 2021. Crews searched through rubble for more than a month to recover and identify victims' remains.
