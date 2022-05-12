Left Menu

Florida condo collapse victims reach nearly $1 billion settlement -reports

"We have gotten $997 million in proposed settlements before you — and it could be a billion before the end of the week," Harley Tropin, an attorney representing plaintiffs, told a judge during a hearing on Wednesday, the Herald reported. "We will be done.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2022 02:34 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 02:34 IST
Florida condo collapse victims reach nearly $1 billion settlement -reports

Victims of the Surfside, Florida condominium collapse and their families have agreed to a $997 million settlement with insurers and others, the Wall Street Journal and Miami Herald reported on Wednesday.

Nearly 100 people were killed when the 12-story Champlain Towers South near Miami Beach abruptly collapsed in June 2021. Crews searched through rubble for more than a month to recover and identify victims' remains. "We have gotten $997 million in proposed settlements before you — and it could be a billion before the end of the week," Harley Tropin, an attorney representing plaintiffs, told a judge during a hearing on Wednesday, the Herald reported.

"We will be done. The money will be distributed. These victims will get some measure of relief," Tropin said, according to the Herald. Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman told both sides he hoped to have the case resolved by the one-year anniversary of the collapse on June 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global
3
Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

 United States
4
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022