Garland orders more security support for Supreme Court justices -statement

Attorney General Merrick Garland has directed the U.S. Marshals Service to help ensure the safety of Supreme Court justices by providing additional support to the Marshal of the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court Police, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The Justice department did not elaborate on what additional support it would provide. In a statement, it said Garland "continues to be briefed on security matters related to the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Justices."

The U.S. Marshals Service is tasked with protecting courts across the country's 94 federal district courts.

