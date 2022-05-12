US draft abortion decision could implicate same-sex marriage, contraception, Biden says
The draft U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion leaked earlier this month could mean the court will later go after same-sex marriage, contraception, and other rights, President Joe Biden said at a fundraiser on Wednesday in Chicago.
