Philippines and China ties to strengthen under Marcos -Chinese ambassador
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 12-05-2022 07:58 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 07:58 IST
The Philippines and China's bilateral relations will become stronger under incoming president Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Beijing's ambassador to Manila said on Thursday.
China is looking forward to working with the next Philippine government to upgrade cooperation, Ambassador Huang Xilian said in a Facebook post.
