Uttarakhand: CM Dhami orders officials to provide essential services to people at their at doorsteps

Emhsasizing on good governance, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday directed officials to make a plan to provide essential services to the people at their doorsteps. Chief Minister Dhami held a meeting with the officials in the Secretariat on Wednesday regarding good governance.

He said that good governance should be seen at the lower level of the administration. The administrative officers should go to the last person standing in the last row and ensure that their problems are resolved. The Chief Minister directed that the complaints received on CM Helpline 1905 and Apni Sarkar Portal should be resolved. In case of excess pendency, the accountability of the concerned officers will be ensured.

"People should get maximum convenience. Public related procedures should be simplified. Unnecessary formalities should be eliminated. Every Monday at the secretary level, the redressal of public grievances related to his department should be reviewed," he told officials. The Chief Minister said that good governance should be felt by the people. He called for effective and continuous monitoring at each level. More services should be added in Apni Sarkar Portal.

Dhami directed the officials to make a plan should be made for people to get services in their homes. "A solid plan should be prepared to provide essential services to the common people from door to door. First, it should be run on a pilot basis, it can be fully implemented after getting better results. This will also provide employment to the youth of the state," he said.

Chief Minister said the senior officers should motivate children by going to government schools Dhami said that senior officers should visit government schools from time to time and teach children. "Good governance is possible only when the behavior of all of us will improve and we become sensitive towards the problems of common people. Public service should be our mission. Special attention should be paid to the outcomes of the schemes," he added. (ANI)

