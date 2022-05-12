Left Menu

Bihar Police on Wednesday arrested one person with 2.5 kilograms of cannabis in the Chakand Police Station area in Bihar's Gaya district.

ANI | Gaya (Bihar) | Updated: 12-05-2022 09:23 IST
One held with 2.5 kg cannabis in Bihar's Gaya
2.5 kg of cannabis seized by police in Bihar's Gaya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Police on Wednesday arrested one person with 2.5 kilograms of cannabis in the Chakand Police Station area in Bihar's Gaya district. Later in the day, police also conducted raids at other places in the area and recovered around 7 grams of heroin worth over Rs 3 lakh and 1.5 kg of silver jewellery.

Police said that the accused has been identified as Pravesh Singh. "We arrested one Pravesh Singh from the Chakand PS area and recovered around 2.5 kg of ganja from his possession. Later we raided another place and recovered around 7 gm of heroin, over Rs 3 lakh and 1.5 kg of silver jewellery," Manish Kumar, ASP Gaya told reporters.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

