Russian gas requests for Slovakia drop, operator data shows

Daily requests for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine have fallen after rising earlier on Thursday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Requests via the Velke Kapusany border point were around 512,056-megawatt hours (MWh) per day, down from 856,922 MWh per day earlier on Thursday, the data showed. Meanwhile, gas volumes from the west, via Lanzhou, rose to about 501,779 MWh per day from Wednesday's 310,952 MWh per day, according to the data.

