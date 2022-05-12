Left Menu

Czechs in talks to get German tanks as they send theirs to Ukraine

The Czech Republic may get Leopard tanks from Germany, but probably not the most modern variant, Cernochova said on Czech Television. "I think we are on the right, good path," she said.

Czechs in talks to get German tanks as they send theirs to Ukraine
Jana Cernochova Image Credit: Wikipedia
  Czech Republic
  • Czech Republic

The Czech Republic is in talks with Germany on the supply of tanks that would allow the Czechs to send more of their Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine, Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said late on Wednesday. The Czech Republic may get Leopard tanks from Germany, but probably not the most modern variant, Cernochova said on Czech Television.

"I think we are on the right, good path," she said. "It concerns acquiring Leopard tanks." She said they may be "somewhere in the middle" between the old Leopard 1 and newer Leopard 2 versions.

The Czechs have 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks assigned to its tank unit and several dozen more in storage that has not been modernized. The country has already sent some of its non-modernized tanks to Ukraine after Russia's invasion started on Feb. 24.

The Czechs have also sent more heavy equipment to Ukraine, from army depots and private arms companies, including artillery, fighting vehicles, anti-aircraft equipment, and multiple rocket launchers.

