Finland says NATO membership would ramp up security in Baltic Sea region

Finland's accession to NATO would strengthen security in the Baltic Sea region, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told EU lawmakers on Thursday, referring to a region seen as NATO's weakest flank.

"Should Finland decide to apply, the accession of Finland would strengthen the security and stability of the Baltic Sea region and northern Europe," Haavisto said, addressing EU lawmakers via video link.

"We are convinced that Finland would bring added value to NATO. Our wartime strength of the defense forces is 280,000 troops, and the trained reserve is 900,000 men and women," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)