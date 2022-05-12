Left Menu

3 died, 18 injured after vehicle turns upside down in Chhattisgarh

Three people died and 18 were injured after a vehicle carrying several people, returning from a marriage ceremony in Panchdewari, turned upside down near Dhodhoi Chowk in Chhattisgarh, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Mahadev confirmed on Thursday.

ANI | Gandai-Pandaria (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 12-05-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 13:17 IST
3 died, 18 injured after vehicle turns upside down in Chhattisgarh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people died and 18 were injured after a vehicle carrying several people, returning from a marriage ceremony in Panchdewari, turned upside down near Dhodhoi Chowk in Chhattisgarh, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Mahadev confirmed on Thursday.According to the police, the mishap took place when the driver decided to take the car off-road after spotting a cattle on the road to the village Gandai. One of the deceased, namely Bhuvan Joshi (65) died at the Gandai Community Health Centre (Gandai Samudayik Svasthya Kendra), where all the injured passengers were initially taken for treatment.

Other injured persons are currently undergoing treatment of which, Sarju Tandon (21) and Raj Tandon (22) died after being referred to a district hospital, while the condition of Suraj Tandon is been reported critical. "We around 20-25 people were returning from a wedding ceremony in Panchdewari when a cattle suddenly came on the road near Dhodha Chowk, resulting in the turning of the vehicle upside-down after it lost its balance," said 23-year old Bholaram Chandel.

Based on Chandel's complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022