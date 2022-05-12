Russia says it hit two ammunition depots in Ukraine's Chernihiv region - agencies
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-05-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 13:32 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia said on Thursday its forces hit two ammunition depots in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.
The defense ministry also said Russia had destroyed a Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile system in the Kharkiv region and a radar station near the city of Odesa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 7-Russia pounds Ukraine's south and east, knocks out Odesa airport
Russia says it hit a logistics center near Ukraine's Odesa used to deliver foreign weaponry
Russia knocks out Odesa runway, Zelenskiy says it will be rebuilt
WRAPUP 6-Ukraine says Russian strike knocks out Odesa airport
One dead as rocket strike hits Ukraine's Odesa - governor