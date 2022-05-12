Left Menu

EU's mutual defense clause can be safeguarded during NATO accession, Finland says

"Of course, we have been talking to our EU friends what kind of support could be, for example, the article 42.7 in these circumstances," he said, addressing EU lawmakers via video link. He was referring to the EU's mutual defense clause that states that "if a member state is the victim of armed aggression on its territory, the other member states shall have towards it an obligation of aid and assistance by all the means in their power" in accordance with the United Nation's rules for self-defense.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-05-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 13:46 IST
EU's mutual defense clause can be safeguarded during NATO accession, Finland says
Pekka Haavisto Image Credit: Flickr
Finland is also looking at the European Union's mutual defense agreement as a security safeguard while its NATO application is processed, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told EU lawmakers on Thursday.

He was referring to the EU's mutual defense clause that states that "if a member state is the victim of armed aggression on its territory, the other member states shall have towards it an obligation of aid and assistance by all the means in their power" in accordance with the United Nation's rules for self-defense. "I think it would be very important to underline the solidarity according to that article because that's in our mind something that's already existing," Haavisto said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

