UK tells EU: We will have no choice to act over N. Ireland if you aren't flexible

British foreign secretary Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
Britain will have no choice but to take action unless the European Union shows more flexibility in talks over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told the EU on Thursday.

"The Foreign Secretary ... said the situation in Northern Ireland is a matter of internal peace and security for the United Kingdom, and if the EU would not show the requisite flexibility to help solve those issues, then as a responsible government we would have no choice but to act," said a British statement issued following a call between Truss and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.

