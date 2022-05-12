UK tells EU: We will have no choice to act over N. Ireland if you aren't flexible
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain will have no choice but to take action unless the European Union shows more flexibility in talks over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told the EU on Thursday.
"The Foreign Secretary ... said the situation in Northern Ireland is a matter of internal peace and security for the United Kingdom, and if the EU would not show the requisite flexibility to help solve those issues, then as a responsible government we would have no choice but to act," said a British statement issued following a call between Truss and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.
