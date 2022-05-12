Air pollution: Delhi govt extends campaign against open burning till June 13

Left Menu

The Delhi government on Thursday extended its campaign to curb open burning of garbage to check air pollution till June 13.Launched on April 12, the campaign was scheduled to end on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 15:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
The Delhi government on Thursday extended its campaign to curb open burning of garbage to check air pollution till June 13.

Launched on April 12, the campaign was scheduled to end on Thursday. ''A total of 5,241 places were inspected across the city as part of the campaign. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has so far issued notices to 21 erring individuals and organisations,'' Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

Ten departments have deployed around 500 teams to check open burning of waste in the city.

The campaign is part of the city government's summer action plan that focuses on city forests, redevelopment of parks, rejuvenation of water bodies, sapling plantation, tree transplantation monitoring, phasing out of single-use plastics, development of an eco-waste park, urban farming, among others.

Last year, the city government had implemented a 10-point action plan to check the worsening of air pollution in the winter season. The plan focused on stubble burning, dust, burning of garbage, fireworks, installation of a smog tower, identification of more polluting sites, strengthening of green war rooms, and vehicular emissions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

