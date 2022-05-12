Ukraine's Zelenskiy lauds Finnish readiness to apply to join NATO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lauded Finland's readiness to apply to join the NATO military alliance in a phone call with Finland's president on Thursday, Zelenskiy said.
"We also discussed Ukraine's European integration. And - defense interaction," he wrote on Twitter.
