Ukraine's Zelenskiy lauds Finnish readiness to apply to join NATO

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-05-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 15:21 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lauded Finland's readiness to apply to join the NATO military alliance in a phone call with Finland's president on Thursday, Zelenskiy said.

"We also discussed Ukraine's European integration. And - defense interaction," he wrote on Twitter.

