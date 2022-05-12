Denmark set to charge ex-defence minister for leaking state secrets
- Country:
- Denmark
Denmark's public prosecutor is set to formally charge former defence minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen for leaking highly classified state secrets, the justice ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Parliament will now have to discuss whether to remove Frederiksen's parliamentary immunity, a protection against legal prosecution granted to Danish lawmakers. Frederiksen, who served as defence minister between 2016 and 2019, said in January he had been preliminarily charged with violating a section of the penal code, which includes treason for leaking state secrets.
The public prosecutor intends to charge Frederiksen, still an active politician, with the rarely used section 109 of the code, which carries a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Danish
- Denmark
- Parliament
- Frederiksen
- section 109
ALSO READ
Denmark arrests man over promotion of IS on social media
Columbus and the Danish Embassy launch Nordic Innovation Funded Digital Platform for Management of Renewable Energy for BSES Yamuna Power Limited
We are working for welfare of minorities, any law will be enacted after dialogue: UP Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Uniform Civil Code
PM Modi asks Indian diaspora in Denmark to work as 'Rashtradoot'
Huge investment opportunities for Danish firms, pension funds in India's infra, green sectors: PM Modi after talks with Danish leader.