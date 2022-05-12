Close to Rs 12 lakh cr expenditure on urban schemes since 2014; 8 times than UPA: Govt

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said the government has incurred expenditure of close to Rs 12 lakh crore in the last eight years on urban development schemes as compared to Rs 1.57 lakh crore during the ten years of the UPA rule.

The minister was speaking at 'PlumbEx India', a three-day exhibition on plumbing, water, and sanitation products, organized by Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) at Pragati Maidan here.

Puri launched the 'Bharat Tap' initiative by IPA, which aims to reduce water consumption, and said his ministry will join this campaign to save water. Bharat Tap is a concept to uses low flow taps and fixtures. He also launched NAREDCO MAHI's (women wing of realtors body NAREDCO) initiative 'Nirmal Jal Prayaas' to save water.

''In the ten years of previous government 2004-2014, the total amount of expenditure incurred on all the urban schemes taken together was Rs 1.57 lakh crore,'' he said.

The expenditure under the Modi government has increased by eight times, he added.

''It (expenditure on urban schemes) should be eight times, close to Rs 12 lakh crore,'' Puri said, adding that the number keeps changing every day.

The outlay for Amrut 2.0 and Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 is Rs 4.71 lakh crore, the minister said.

The major programs under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs are Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM-U), and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation, and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) among others.

Citing major urban development projects being undertaken across various states, Puri noted that the urban space in India is slowly acquiring a new look.

The 'Nirmal Jal Prayaas' scheme was launched in the presence of NAREDCO President Rajan Bandelkar and NAREDCO Mahi (women wing) President Tara Subramaniam.

''I am pleased to be launching NAREDCO Mahi's Nirmal Jal Prayaas Mission. I am informed that this initiative will also lead to saving almost 500 crore liter of water per year,'' Puri said. Bandelkar said, ''It is well-acknowledged that water conservation is the need of the hour. The real estate industry and allied stakeholders, need to be sensitized in this regard. With our quest for innovation in real estate and related accessories, NAREDCO has always strived to save every drop of water possible and promote recycling of water.'' Subramaniam said The importance of water conservation and efforts to promote saving in homes is well-embedded in our plans and it is one of our core targets.

The Nirmal Jal Prayaas looks into mapping groundwater as it is very important to save underground water. NAREDCO MAHI will sign an MOU with IPA. As part of the agreement, IPA will advise Naredco Mahi on the Nirmal Jal Prayaas to save 500 crore liters of water per year.

It is an initiative for awareness creation for the promotion of BIS Certified Water-Efficient Plumbing Fixtures that reduce the water dispensation at the source, leading to a water-saving of a minimum of 40%. Gurmeet Singh, President, IPA, said: ''The initiative of these women along with our Vanita initiatives, will work wonders together. We are all volunteers focused on this cause for not just the current generation but the generations to come.''

