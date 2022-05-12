N.Korea fires what could be ballistic missile -Japan govt
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-05-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 15:42 IST
North Korea launched what could be a ballistic missile, and the projectile is believed to have already fallen, Japan's Coast Guard said on Thursday, citing the Defence Ministry.
The projectile appears to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), public broadcaster NHK said.
