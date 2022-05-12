Left Menu

UN considers investigation into possible Ukraine war crimes

The UN Human Rights Council will decide on Thursday whether to launch an investigation into alleged abuses by Russian troops in the Kyiv area that Ukraine says amount to war crimes.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 15:45 IST
UN considers investigation into possible Ukraine war crimes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The UN Human Rights Council will decide on Thursday whether to launch an investigation into alleged abuses by Russian troops in the Kyiv area that Ukraine says amount to war crimes. The resolution, brought by Ukraine and supported by more than 50 other countries, would mandate a newly-formed Commission of Inquiry to investigate events in the regions around Kyiv that were temporarily held by Russian troops.

It would prepare a report by early next year. "The areas…which have been under Russian occupation in late February and March have experienced the most gruesome human rights violations on the European continent in decades," Emine Dzhaparova, Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, told the council.

A spokesman for the Russian mission to the United Nations in Geneva did not provide an immediate comment on the possibility of a war crimes investigation. Russia denies targeting civilians and calls its actions in Ukraine since Feb. 24 a "special military operation" to disarm the country and rid it of what the Kremlin calls anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

Russia was suspended from the 47-member Council last month over allegations of violations in Ukraine, although Moscow says it quit. According to U.N. rules, its envoy has the right to speak at Thursday's event but its seat was empty. At the same session, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said there were many examples of possible war crimes in the country since the Russian invasion, saying that 1,000 bodies had been recovered so far in the Kyiv region.

"The scale of unlawful killings, including indicia of summary executions in areas to the north of Kyiv, is shocking," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022