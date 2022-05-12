Finance Minister meets UAE Minister of Economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday had a courtesy meeting with Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Both sides discussed the strong economic and commercial engagement between India and the UAE and the comprehensive strategic partnership which is driving the multifaceted bilateral relations, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Marri and a high level UAE delegation are in New Delhi for India-UAE Economic Partnership Summit – 'India-UAE CEPA: Unleashing the Golden Era'. Such regular exchanges and bilateral meetings further deepen India's engagement and harness newer areas while maximally exploiting the existing institutional arrangements, it said.

