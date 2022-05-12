Left Menu

4 CBI officers arrested for conducting fake raid in Chandigarh to extort money

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 15:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested its four officers for allegedly conducting a fake raid on an IT firm there to extort money, officials said on Thursday. These four accused officers had allegedly gone to Chandigarh on Wednesday to conduct a ''search'' even when they were not posted there and had no case or mandate for such an operation, they said.

The employees of the firm smelled a rat in the conduct of the officers, rounded them up and called police, the officials here said.

Senior CBI officials said as part of the agency's zero-tolerance towards corruption policy, strictest possible action will be initiated against the accused officials.

