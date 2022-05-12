4 CBI officers arrested for conducting fake raid in Chandigarh to extort money
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested its four officers for allegedly conducting a fake raid on an IT firm there to extort money, officials said on Thursday. These four accused officers had allegedly gone to Chandigarh on Wednesday to conduct a ''search'' even when they were not posted there and had no case or mandate for such an operation, they said.
The employees of the firm smelled a rat in the conduct of the officers, rounded them up and called police, the officials here said.
Senior CBI officials said as part of the agency's zero-tolerance towards corruption policy, strictest possible action will be initiated against the accused officials.
