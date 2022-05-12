Russia will respond to Finland's NATO accession - foreign ministry
Russia said on Thursday it would be forced to respond to Finland's decision to join NATO.
"Finland joining NATO is a radical change in the country's foreign policy," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
"Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of a military-technical and other nature, in order to stop threats to its national security arising."
