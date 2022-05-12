France condemns arrest of two French citizens in Iran

France demands the immediate release of two French citizens who were arrested in Iran, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It said the French ambassador in Tehran had approached Iranian authorities to obtain consular access and added that Iran's representative in Paris had been summoned to the French foreign affairs ministry.

Iran's intelligence ministry said on Wednesday it had arrested two Europeans for allegedly fomenting "insecurity" there.

