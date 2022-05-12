France condemns arrest of two French citizens in Iran
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-05-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 16:18 IST
- Country:
- France
France demands the immediate release of two French citizens who were arrested in Iran, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
It said the French ambassador in Tehran had approached Iranian authorities to obtain consular access and added that Iran's representative in Paris had been summoned to the French foreign affairs ministry.
Iran's intelligence ministry said on Wednesday it had arrested two Europeans for allegedly fomenting "insecurity" there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
It's a wrap for Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani's 'Uunchai'
France's Schneider Electric to sell Russian assets to local management
France's Schneider Electric to sell Russian assets to local management
Reelection bolsters France's Macron as powerful player in EU
Mali says France violating its airspace to 'spy' on troops