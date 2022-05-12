CA withholding information about IAS Pooja Singhal in money laundering case, ED tells court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, while pleading for more remand of Suman Kumar, Chartered Accountant (CA) of Pooja Singhal, informed the court that he is deliberately withholding information about the bureaucrat and details of money laundered by her. Search is going on at different premises of a renowned builder through which the land of Pulse Hospital was purchased.

ED sources said that many documents and incriminating evidence have been collected which need to be examined and corroborated with the accused person to trace out the proceeds of the crime. According to ED, confrontation with the other accused (Pooja Singhal) and Suman Kumar will also be required.

Chartered Accountant Suman Kumar was arrested by ED on May 7. ED recovered Rs 17.51 crore from the premises of Kumar and Rs 1.8 crore from Pulse Hospital. Pooja Singhal was arrested after ED got credible evidence of her connection with CA Suman Kumar. Pooja Singhal was the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC).

Singhal was arrested by ED on Wednesday and her remand started today. A special PMLA court, yesterday in Ranchi, sent Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal to five-day remand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Earlier this month, ED conducted raids at Pulse Hospital, Ranchi. The hospital is owned by Abhishek Jha, husband of Pooja Singhal, Secretary, Mines and Geology, in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand government on Thursday suspended state mining secretary Pooja Singhal in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges. (ANI)

