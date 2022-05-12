Left Menu

UK and EU will continue talks on impasse over N. Ireland protocol - PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 16:48 IST
Britain and the European Union will continue talks on trade rules for Northern Ireland and will see what progress can be made in the coming days to tackle a serious situation, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Johnson's government has been threatening to rip up the protocol for months, raising the risk of a trade war with Europe at a time of soaring inflation and prompting concern across Europe and in Washington.

"There will be further discussions at official level in the coming days," the spokesman said. "We will continue to see what, if any, more progress can be made."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

