Maha: Dacoity attempt foiled in Thane; four held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-05-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 17:01 IST
The police foiled a dacoity attempt and arrested four persons in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the crime branch unit V laid a trap and nabbed the accused near a liquor bar on Wednesday and seized three country-made revolvers, eight bullets and a motorcycle from them, the official said.

A preliminary probe revealed that the accused were planning dacoities at farmhouses in Thane city and Karjat, he said.

Offences under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act have been registered against Premkumar alias Pappu Ramlakhan Singh (51), Datta Vishnu Patil (30), Surajkumar Sadanand Yadav (19) and Kundankumar Ramesh Singh (42), the official said.

Singh was a convict in a murder case in 2004 and had been lodged at Kolhapur Central Jail and was out on parole, while Patil had offences to his name at Kalwa police station, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

