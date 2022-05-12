Left Menu

Couple held with country-made weapon in Mumbai

A couple was arrested for alleged possession of a country-made weapon in the western suburb of Kandivali here, police said on Thursday.Based on a tip-off, the Kandivali police nabbed Adam Sher Khan 28 and Shweta Suryakant Laad 24 at Lalji Pada locality recently, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 17:26 IST
Based on a tip-off, the Kandivali police nabbed Adam Sher Khan (28) and Shweta Suryakant Lead (24) at Lalji Pada locality recently, an official said. The duo was allegedly planning to rob someone in the locality and the police recovered a county-made pistol and two cartridges from their possession, he said. The accused have over 12 cases to their names, the official said, adding that the duo has been arrested under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

