Left Menu

20-year-old gang raped in UP's Aligarh

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped in this district by two men who also uploaded a video of the crime on social media. They allegedly forced her to consume a spiked beverage there and raped her when she lost consciousness.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 12-05-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 17:28 IST
20-year-old gang raped in UP's Aligarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped in this district by two men who also uploaded a video of the crime on social media. One of the accused has been arrested, police said.

The woman, who narrated her ordeal to a local news channel on Wednesday, had threatened to kill herself if the two, who are from the same village as her and known to her family, were not arrested.

One of the two accused was arrested on Thursday, police said.

She has alleged that the accused took her to a secluded place near her village under Atrauli police station limits on April 14. They allegedly forced her to consume a spiked beverage there and raped her when she lost consciousness. However, the rape charges were not mentioned in the FIR.

The woman said that her family did not lodge any complaint immediately after the incident following the mediation of some elders and threats by the accused.

The matter came to light after about 10 to 15 days when a video of the incident surfaced on social media, following which her approached police with a complaint on May 5.

The police lodged an FIR on May 6 in which the two named accused were charged under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman intending to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the IT Act among others, Circle Officer Atrauli, Shiv Pratap Singh told PTI.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shubham Patel said the matter was being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022