Gujarat: Man killed over love affair in Rajkot

A 22-year-old man who was allegedly assaulted by his girlfriend's brother three days ago died in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Thursday, police said.

Mithun Thakur, who had sustained serious injuries in the attack on May 9, died at the Ahmedabad civil hospital in the early hours of Thursday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Praveen Kumar Meena.

A case of murder was registered after his death, and Shakir Kadivaar and his friend Abdul Ajmeri, both residents of the Jangleshwar area, were arrested, he said.

''As per the First Information Report, Thakur, who lived in the same locality, was in a relationship with Kadivaar's sister and had given her a mobile phone so that they could talk with each other. Kadivaar found the phone and learned about the relationship a few days ago,'' the police officer said.

On the night of May 9, Kadivaar and his friend Ajmeri picked up a fight with Thakur over the issue and thrashed him mercilessly. They then took him to a secluded spot on a motorbike and dumped him thereafter hitting him on the head several times with a wooden log, the DCP added.

Kadivaar's sister, who is 19 years old, allegedly tried to end her life by slitting her wrist after these incidents. She was hospitalized and was now out of danger, the officer said.

