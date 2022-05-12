Left Menu

Qatar's emir - those responsible for killing Al Jazeera reporter must be held accountable

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-05-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 17:31 IST
Qatar's emir - those responsible for killing Al Jazeera reporter must be held accountable
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Thursday that those responsible for killing veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh must be held accountable.

His comments were made during a live press conference with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran.

Abu Akleh suffered a gunshot wound to the head in Jenin on Wednesday. Al Jazeera and Qatar, where the news network is based, accused Israeli troops of the killing.

