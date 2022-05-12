Left Menu

Cabinet approves framework on Disability Rights Awareness-Raising Campaigns

“The framework provides a toolkit that will assist in the removal of discriminatory barriers in decision-making, especially those related to persons with disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-05-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 17:53 IST
Cabinet approves framework on Disability Rights Awareness-Raising Campaigns
The Minister said the framework was consulted with all relevant stakeholders, including the National Economic Development and Labour Council. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Cabinet has approved the National Strategic Framework on Disability Rights Awareness-Raising Campaigns for Persons with Disabilities.

During a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said the framework seeks to guide both private and public sectors in ensuring the rights of persons with disabilities are protected, as enshrined in the Constitution of the country.

"The framework provides a toolkit that will assist in the removal of discriminatory barriers in decision-making, especially those related to persons with disabilities.

"It also conscientises persons with disabilities to know their rights as protected by the Constitution. The framework also provides training, media reporting and awareness-raising within society on the rights of persons with disabilities."

He further added that it gives effect to the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

South Africa is a signatory to the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the UN Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (African Disability Rights Protocol).

The Minister said the framework was consulted with all relevant stakeholders, including the National Economic Development and Labour Council.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022