MP: Woman kidnapped, gang-raped in Chhatarpur district; four held
A 45-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four men in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Thursday.
The police on Thursday arrested the four accused for the incident that took place at a village, around 40 km from the district headquarters, additional superintendent of police Vikram Singh said.
The woman had stepped out of her house to answer nature's call on the intervening night of May 9 and May 10, when the accused kidnapped her and raped her at a deserted place, the official said.
People found the woman unconscious near a school the next day and informed the police, he said.
The victim was rushed to a health care facility and was later referred to the district hospital, where her condition is said to be out of danger, Singh said.
The arrested accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
