Left Menu

MP: Woman kidnapped, gang-raped in Chhatarpur district; four held

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 12-05-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 17:52 IST
MP: Woman kidnapped, gang-raped in Chhatarpur district; four held
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four men in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Thursday.

The police on Thursday arrested the four accused for the incident that took place at a village, around 40 km from the district headquarters, additional superintendent of police Vikram Singh said.

The woman had stepped out of her house to answer nature's call on the intervening night of May 9 and May 10, when the accused kidnapped her and raped her at a deserted place, the official said.

People found the woman unconscious near a school the next day and informed the police, he said.

The victim was rushed to a health care facility and was later referred to the district hospital, where her condition is said to be out of danger, Singh said.

The arrested accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022