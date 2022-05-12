Left Menu

North Macedonia: US leads exercise in NATO's newest member

US troops joined forces from Britain, France, Italy and allied countries in the region on Thursday in a military exercise held in NATOs newest member North Macedonia, aimed at displaying deployment readiness along the alliances eastern borders.

PTI | Krivolak | Updated: 12-05-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 18:09 IST
North Macedonia: US leads exercise in NATO's newest member
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

US troops joined forces from Britain, France, Italy and allied countries in the region on Thursday in a military exercise held in NATO's newest member North Macedonia, aimed at displaying deployment readiness along the alliance's eastern borders. Nearly 10,000 soldiers from 19 nations are taking part in NATO's planned "Swift Response" exercises as Russia's war in Ukraine continues for a 12th week. The exercises are being held in five separate locations, spanning from Norway to North Macedonia, military officials said. "I think it's a fantastic demonstration of what we can do as an alliance and our ability to project combat power if asked to do so and how quickly we can do it," Maj. Gen. Peter B. Andrysiak, US Army Deputy Commanding General for Europe and Africa, told reporters after an hourlong display in North Macedonia. Over the past 10 days, about 4,600 soldiers from Albania, France, Greece, Italy, North Macedonia, Montenegro, the UK, and the US have taken part in the exercises, which have included parachute jumps at several locations around the country.

North Macedonia formally joined NATO in March 2020. The small Balkan country of 1.8 million people has an active military of about 8,000 personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022