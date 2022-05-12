World News Roundup: France says two citizens arrested in Iran, demands they be freed immediately; UN considers investigation into possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

France says two citizens were arrested in Iran, and demands they be freed immediately

France said on Thursday that two of its citizens have been arrested in Iran and demanded they be freed immediately.

"The French government condemns this baseless arrest. It calls for the immediate release of these two French nationals," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

UN considers investigation into possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The U.N. Human Rights Council will decide on Thursday whether to launch an investigation into alleged abuses by Russian troops in the Kyiv area that Ukraine says amount to war crimes. A resolution brought by Ukraine and supported by more than 50 other countries would mandate a newly-formed Commission of Inquiry to investigate events in the regions around Kyiv that were temporarily held by Russian troops.

North Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles after reporting the COVID outbreak

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea said, in the latest such move by the isolated country racing to advance its weapons programs on the day it first reported a COVID-19 outbreak. Japan's coastguard confirmed the launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea, citing its military. The projectile appeared to fall outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, public broadcaster NHK said.

Analysis-COVID crisis could deepen N.Korea food shortages amid drought warnings

North Korea's coronavirus outbreak threatens to deepen its already dire food situation this year, as a nationwide lockdown would hamper ongoing anti-drought efforts and the mobilization of labor, analysts said. The isolated North confirmed on Thursday its first COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic emerged more than two years ago, declaring the "gravest national emergency" and imposing a national lockdown.

Finland, worried by Russian invasion of Ukraine, moves to join NATO; Kremlin warns of response

Finland must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay", its president and the prime minister said on Thursday, in a historic policy shift triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Moscow said the move was a threat to it and warned it was ready to respond. But Finland's neighbor Sweden is also close to a decision on asking to join NATO after decades of following a neutral path.

UK police recommend more than 100 fines for Downing Street lockdown breaches

British police said on Thursday they had now made more than 100 referrals for fines as part of their investigation into lockdown rule-breaking at gatherings held in Downing Street during the COVID-19 pandemic. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized for receiving a fine in April for breaking lockdown rules by attending a gathering in his office to celebrate his birthday but has refused to resign over it.

Russia vows response as Finland seeks NATO membership without delay

Finland said on Thursday it would apply to join NATO "without delay", with Sweden expected to follow, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine looked set to bring about the very expansion of the Western military alliance that Vladimir Putin aimed to prevent. The decision by the two Nordic countries to abandon the neutrality they maintained throughout the Cold War would be one of the biggest shifts in European security in decades. Finland's announcement angered the Kremlin, which called it a direct threat to Russia and threatened an unspecified response.

Many Sri Lankans flee Colombo as the crisis persists

Many Sri Lankans thronged buses in the main city Colombo on Thursday to return to their hometowns during a brief relaxation in curfew, imposed after the prime minister quit and went into hiding and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa warned of anarchy. The island nation off India's southern tip, which overlooks shipping routes between Europe and Asia, is battling its worst economic crisis since independence. Violence erupted on Monday after supporters of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president's elder brother, attacked an anti-government protest camp in Colombo.

Malta retains top spot for 'Rainbow Europe' gay rights, say activists

A new dynamic has emerged in protecting the rights of the LGBTQ+ communities across Europe, but significant difficulties remain and youngsters are particularly vulnerable, activists said on Thursday. Malta retained its top spot on the "Rainbow Europe" for 2022 for respect of human rights and full equality, while Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia and Armenia were at the bottom of the rankings among 49 countries compiled by ILGA-Europe, an umbrella organization for 600 gay rights advocacy groups.

Japan's Okinawa may be on the front lines again as it marks the anniversary of U.S. handover

Seihan Nakazato wants the missile trucks on the base next to his melon farm to leave, but few others on Okinawa's Miyako island, he complains, are demanding that Japan's army remove such weapons, which he says would make them a target for China. "We are a small community and there are lots of complicated relationships," said Nakazato, 68, standing next to one of the greenhouses he worries could be bombed. "Some islanders do work for the base and others have relatives in the military."

