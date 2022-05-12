UP: 2 killed as bike hits divider on Lucknow-Agra expressway
Two people were killed on Thursday after their bike lost control and hit the divider on the Lucknow-Agra expressway here, police said.
Pradeep Burman (33) and Subhrata alias Bittu Burman (24), both residents of West Bengal, were going to Jaipur when the accident took place, said Manohar Singh, security officer, UP Industrial Development Authority (UPIDA), which maintains the expressway. The incident probably took place when Subhrata, who was driving the bike fell asleep for some seconds, he said.
Bodies of victims have been sent for the postmortem.
