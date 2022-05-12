Left Menu

Rajasthan Cong MLA, accused of assaulting engineers, sent to 14-day judicial remand

A court here on Thursday sent Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga, accused of assaulting two engineers of the Electricity Department, to 14 days judicial custody.Malinga surrendered before the Jaipur police commissioner on Wednesday. He was brought to Dholpur and placed under arrest.The legislator was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

PTI | Dholpur | Updated: 12-05-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 18:32 IST
The legislator was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. The court rejected his bail plea moved by his counsel Abdul Sageer Khan.

On March 29, a case was registered against the ruling party MLA and some others for assaulting two engineers of the Electricity Department at Bari office in Dholpur district.

