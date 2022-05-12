SC directs Rajasthan govt to take stringent measures to stop illegal mining of bajri

The Supreme Court Thursday directed the Rajasthan government to take stringent measures to stop illegal mining of bajri (riverbed sand) as well as transportation.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao asked the State to file an affidavit stating steps to arrest illegal mining within two weeks. The top court also directed the state government to grant mining leases in favour of 68 lessees who have obtained environmental clearance without further delay.

“On one hand you want legal mining, while on the other hand, you are not granting leases. Our doubts are growing stronger and stronger. Why are you not implementing the order,” the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai said.

The counsel for the state government assured the bench that if there is no legal impediment, the leases will be granted.

The apex also expressed concern over the use of unregistered tractors and trolleys for transportation of illegally mined material and asked the state to apprise about the steps taken.

The counsel for the Rajasthan government told the bench that measures were taken by the state to stop the “social menace” of illegal mining.

He submitted that a large no of FIRs was registered against violators and measures were taken to stop illegal mining and transportation.

The top court was hearing a case related to the illegal mining of bajri in the state.

