Germany offers Finland full support for its NATO bid
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-05-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 19:05 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed on Thursday Finland's decision to apply to join the NATO military alliance, saying in a tweet it had Germany's backing.
"In a telephone conversation with the President.. I have assured Finland of the full support of the German government," tweeted Scholz. (Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
