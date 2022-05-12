Left Menu

Germany offers Finland full support for its NATO bid

Updated: 12-05-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 19:05 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed on Thursday Finland's decision to apply to join the NATO military alliance, saying in a tweet it had Germany's backing.

"In a telephone conversation with the President.. I have assured Finland of the full support of the German government," tweeted Scholz. (Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel)

