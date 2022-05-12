Maha: Two groups clash over naming of village gate

Several persons were injured in stone-pelting while a youth was injured in police firing during a clash between two groups in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place at Chandai Eko village in Bhokardan tehsil.

There was a dispute over the naming of a newly-constructed gate in the village which led to a clash between two groups, the police official said. There was stone-pelting in which several persons including some police personnel were injured, said the official. The mob also set several vehicles on fire.

Police fired several rounds in the air and lobbed teargas shells to disperse people, the official said.

A youth was injured in police firing and was admitted in hospital, he added.

The situation was brought under control and additional superintendent of police Vikrant Deshmukh and sub-divisional police officer Indulsingh Bahure were camping in the village, the official said.

