Atulchandra Kulkarni appointed as ADG, NIA

The MHA has asked the Maharashtra government to relieve Kulkarni immediately, the order said.The post of Inspector General of Police of the NIA has been upgraded temporarily to the rank of ADG, and Kulkarni has been appointed for a period of one year or until further orders, it added.Kulkarni, a 1990-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre, is currently posted as ADG Prisons in Pune.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2022 19:29 IST
IPS officer Atulchandra Kulkarni was appointed as Additional Director General (ADG) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on deputation on Thursday.

The order was issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The MHA has asked the Maharashtra government to relieve Kulkarni immediately, the order said.

The post of Inspector General of Police of the NIA has been upgraded temporarily to the rank of ADG, and Kulkarni has been appointed for a period of one year or until further orders, it added.

Kulkarni, a 1990-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre, is currently posted as ADG Prisons in Pune. Earlier he was chief of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as well as joint commissioner of police (crime) in Mumbai. Before the posting in Mumbai, he was on deputation at the Centre.

